Lee (foot) is starting at center field and batting in the leadoff spot against the Reds on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee missed the last three games after taking a foul ball off his foot in Wednesday's win over the Rockies. He was able to do some on-field work Saturday, and he will make his return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Lee is slashing .262/.310/.331 with two home runs and eight RBI over 158 plate appearances this season.