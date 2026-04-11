Lee went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Lee launched his first homer of the season in the seventh inning off reliever Nick Raquet, and this was also just his second multi-hit game of the season. It has been a disappointing start to the season for the veteran outfielder, who has gone just 8-for-46 in his first 14 contests, translating to a .174 average and a subpar .571 OPS. It's still early in the season, but the early returns for managers who drafted Lee have been underwhelming to say the least.