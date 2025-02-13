Giants manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Lee might bat third this season, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee was the Giants' primary leadoff hitter when healthy last season but did slide down to the three hole on five occasions when the opposition had a lefty on the mound. It sounds like he could move down to the three hole on a more regular basis in 2025, with LaMonte Wade moving up to the top of the batting order. Such an arrangement would ding Lee's runs outlook a bit but boost his RBI potential.