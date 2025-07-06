Lee is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Athletics.

Lee will head to the bench after going 5-for-17 with a triple, a double, two RBI and three runs scored while starting the team's last four games. The outfielder had posted five total hits over his previous 16 games, so his recent stretch has been a positive development. Luis Matos will draw the start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's series finale with the A's.