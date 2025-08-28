Lee went 1-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Cubs.

Lee lined a double to center field in the fourth inning, marking his eighth two-bagger in August. The 23-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in all but two of his 23 appearances this month, slashing .307/.344/.477 with 11 runs scored, four RBI, three stolen bases, two triples and one home run across 93 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he owns a .259/.322/.408 slash line with 61 runs scored, 47 RBI, 30 doubles, 10 triples, 10 stolen bases, seven homers and an 11 percent strikeout rate across 525 plate appearances in 126 games this season.