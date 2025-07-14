Lee went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Lee lined a double to right field in the seventh inning, marking his first two-bagger since July 2. The 26-year-old struggled in June but has been productive over 10 appearances in July. During that span, Lee has posted a .324/.368/.486 slash line with six RBI, three runs scored, two triples and two doubles across 41 plate appearances.