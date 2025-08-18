Lee went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Lee lined a double to right field in the first inning, marking his sixth consecutive game with at least one hit. During that span, he's slashing .333/.364/.476 with two runs scored, two stolen bases, a triple and a double in 22 plate appearances. The 26-year-old outfielder has been productive in August, during which he has recorded a .339/.373/.518 slash line with 10 runs scored, six doubles, three RBI, three stolen bases, two triples and a 2:6 BB:K across 59 plate appearances in 15 games.