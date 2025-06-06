Lee went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two walks in Thursday's 3-2 win over San Diego.

The 26-year-old outfielder knocked a ground-rule double into right-center field during the first inning and later scored on another ground-rule double by Dominic Smith in the third after reaching base on a walk. Lee also tied the game-high mark in free passes after going without one in the club's past six outings. He now owns a .276/.326/.439 slash line with 34 runs scored, 32 RBI, 17 doubles, six homers, six stolen bases and a team-best 11.9 percent strikeout rate across 261 plate appearances this season.