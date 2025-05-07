Lee went 3-for-6 with two runs scored, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 14-5 extra innings win over the Cubs.

Lee extended the Giants' lead to four runs in the third inning with a two-run home run off Colin Rea. Lee got a piece of the action during the Giants' nine-run 11th inning, smacking an RBI single before being brought home two batters later by Wilmer Flores. It was the fourth time Lee has logged three hits in a game this season, and he ranks fourth in the National League in both hits (43) and doubles (11).