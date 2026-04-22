Lee was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lee was slow to get up after sliding awkwardly on his left leg while getting thrown out at home plate in the sixth inning, and the Giants made to call to take him out of the game in the eighth. It's unclear what exactly the 27-year-old outfielder is dealing with, but more details may come after the team's training staff examines him. If he ends up having to miss a start, Will Brennan and Jerar Encarnacion would be next in line to start in right field.