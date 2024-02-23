Lee will not be in the lineup for the Giants' Cactus League opener Saturday against the Cubs due to some minor side soreness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants believe Lee will be ready to play in a couple days, so the injury doesn't look to be something to be overly concerned about yet. Side injuries do have a tendency to linger, however, so expect the club to exercise the utmost caution. Lee is slated to be the Giants' everyday center fielder and leadoff man in 2024 after inking a six-year, $113 million contract this offseason.