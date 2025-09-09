Lee went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lee had the first of the Giants' five homers in this game, going deep in the second inning. He's continued to have a hot bat in September, logging four multi-hit efforts over six games this month, though the homer was his first since Aug. 19 versus the Padres. The outfielder is up to a .271/.332/.420 slash line with eight long balls, 51 RBI, 68 runs scored, 30 doubles, 11 triples and 10 stolen bases over 135 contests.