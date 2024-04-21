Lee went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lee has hit safely in 11 straight games, going 17-for-48 (.354) in that span. The 25-year-old has looked like a natural fit for the Giants' leadoff spot, slashing .289/.330/.398 over 91 plate appearances this season. He's added two homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, three doubles and two stolen bases on four attempts. Lee may sit against the occasional southpaw, but he's in no danger of slipping to platoon-level playing time.