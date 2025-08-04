Lee went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-4 rout of the Mets.

The Giants outfielder wrapped a great weekend in Queens by notching his third consecutive contest with a double. Lee also managed to log his first big-league four-hit performance in his 143rd career contest with San Francisco. The 26-year-old is slashing .258/.327/.405 with 25 doubles, eight triples, six homers, 54 runs scored and 44 RBI across 446 total plate appearances.