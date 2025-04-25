Lee went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored during Thursday's 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Lee lined an RBI double into right field during the first frame, putting San Francisco on the board. The 26-year-old outfielder also drew two walks and came around to score in the fifth on a two-run homer by Matt Chapman. Lee went 5-for-15 during the Giants' four-game series against Milwaukee and is now slashing .333/.398/.583 with 22 runs scored, 16 RBI, 11 doubles, three home runs, two triples and an 11:14 BB:K across 108 plate appearances.