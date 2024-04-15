Lee went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Rays.

Lee has two steals over his last three games, and he's hit safely in his last six contests (8-for-27). The outfielder was a little slow to get started in the majors, and he's still hitting just .242 from the leadoff spot. He's added a home run, two steals, four RBI, seven runs scored, two doubles and a 5:6 BB:K through 69 plate appearances.