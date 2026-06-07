Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Logs two hits in defeat

Lee went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Lee collected two of San Francisco's five hits in this one, hitting singles in the seventh and ninth innings while scoring in the latter frame. The 27-year-old outfielder also logged his first stolen base of the season after his seventh-inning base hit. He's recorded at least one hit in each of his last 14 appearances and is now slashing .324/.359/.449 with 30 runs scored, 21 RBI, three homers and a 10.4 percent strikeout rate across 231 plate appearances this season.