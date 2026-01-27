default-cbs-image
Lee will move to right field after the Giants signed Harrison Bader to patrol center field, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Lee grades out as a negative defensive center fielder by most metrics, and Bader on the other hand grades out spectacularly, which is especially important at Oracle Park. Drew Gilbert and Jerar Encarnacion could lose out on playing time following the Bader signing.

