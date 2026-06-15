Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Multi-hit effort in win

Lee went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

After going hitless in his previous two outings following an 18-game hitting streak, Lee bounced back Sunday with a pair of singles. The 27-year-old outfielder singled in the third inning and added another base hit in the fifth before coming around to score. He's recorded seven multi-hit performances through 13 appearances in June, slashing .431/.453/.490 with 11 runs scored, five RBI and three stolen bases across 53 plate appearances on the month.