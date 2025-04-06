Lee went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win against the Mariners.

Lee doubled in his second plate appearance, stole third and came home to score the Giants' first run on a Matt Chapman double. He added another double in the sixth inning and again crossed the plate on another Chapman two-bagger. Lee has been productive at the outset of the season, slashing .321/.387/.500 with five doubles (tied for the MLB lead), nine runs, three RBI and three stolen bases over 31 plate appearances.