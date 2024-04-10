Lee is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lee was the center fielder and leadoff man in each of the Giants' first 12 games of the season, but he'll receive his first day off Wednesday. Tyler Fitzgerald will handle center field and Austin Slater will be perched atop the batting order.
