Lee (side) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee had been in line to make his spring debut in the Giants' Cactus League opener this past Saturday versus the Cubs, but he was scratched from the lineup due to side soreness. After a few days of recovery, however, the 25-year-old looks like he'll be ready to go Tuesday. He'll immediately settle in atop the lineup, which comes as little surprise after manager Bob Melvin said earlier in spring training that he expects Lee to serve as the Giants' primary leadoff man versus both right- and left-handed pitching this season.