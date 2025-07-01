Lee isn't in the Giants' lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Lee has made eight consecutive starts, but struggled in that span by going 2-for-26. The center fielder slashed .143/.277/.274 across 101 plate appearances in the month of June, which brought his average down from .277 entering June to .240 entering July. As he looks to get a reset from the bench Tuesday, Daniel Johnson is starting in center field and batting seventh.