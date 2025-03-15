Lee was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's Cactus League game versus Seattle due to back soreness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants are labeling Lee's injury as minor, and although he won't play today, there's a solid chance he'll return to the starting nine Sunday. Until then, Grant McCray will start in center field and bat ninth.
