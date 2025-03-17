Lee will undergo an MRI on his injured back Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lee had to be scratched from the Giants' Cactus League lineup Saturday and the injury has lingered longer than expected, necessitating the need for an MRI. More should be known about Lee's Opening Day availability once the results of the exam are in.
