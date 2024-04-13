Lee went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.

The 25-year-old center fielder created the Giants' only run of the night single-handedly -- Lee led off the third inning with a single, promptly swiped second base, advanced to third on Ben Rortvedt's throwing error and then raced home on a Jacob Waguespack wild pitch. It was Lee's first steal in MLB, but he isn't known as a big threat on the basepaths -- his career high in the KBO was 13 stolen bases, set back in 2019, and he went 6-for-9 on steal attempts with Kiwoon in 2023. Through his first 13 games with San Francisco, Lee is slashing .250/.305/.327 with a homer, four RBI and five runs while hitting leadoff in every contest.