Lee went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Lee has gone 7-for-20 (.350) with two extra-base hits over his last five games, following a seven-game stretch in which he went 0-for-20. The outfielder's slump has cost him a little playing time late in the year as the Giants take a look at some other players to evaluate for 2026. Lee has maintained a .264/.326/.407 slash line with eight home runs, 53 RBI, 73 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 31 doubles and 12 triples through 148 contests.