Lee went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Marlins.

Amid a rough stretch at the plate, Lee recorded his first extra-base hit since June 15, lining a triple into center field during the fourth inning before coming around to score. The 26-year-old outfielder has tallied four hits over his last 10 games, slashing .114/.262/.229 with four runs scored, two RBI, two triples and a 6:3 BB:K across 42 plate appearances.