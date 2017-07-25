Ruggiano opted out of his minor-league deal with the Giants and will become a free agent, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ruggiano struggled in his 63 plate appearances with the Giants this season (.217 average) and was subsequently designated for assignment in early June. The 35-year-old initially accepted his assignment to Triple-A but has ultimately decided to opt out of his deal. He'll look to pick up with another organization if possible.