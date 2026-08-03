Giants' Kaeden Kent: Traded to Giants

Kent and Henry Lalane were traded from the Yankees to the Giants on Monday in exchange for Heliot Ramos, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lalane is the headliner in the return for San Francisco. Kent, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since July 5, has a .302/.359/.433 slash line with six home runs, 20 steals, a 16.1 percent strikeout rate and a 107 wRC+ in 76 games as a 22-year-old at High-A. He has played 41 games at shortstop, 25 games at second base and eight games at third base this year.