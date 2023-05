Teng has a 2.63 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 24 innings across six starts for Double-A Richmond.

According to Dylan White of Baseball America, Teng throws his sweeper nearly two-thirds of the time. That's an extreme percentage, especially for a starting pitcher, but his breaking ball is a better pitch than his 94-mph fastball. Essentially a two-pitch pitcher right now, Teng has gone between 3.2 innings and 4.2 innings in all six starts.