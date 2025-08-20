Teng (1-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Teng's last two outings have been against San Diego, and he's allowed a total of 10 runs (eight earned) over five innings against the Giants' division rivals. Teng has maintained the last spot in San Francisco's rotation this month, staying in the majors over Carson Whisenhunt when Landon Roupp returned from an elbow injury. That said, Teng's 8.78 ERA and 12:9 K:BB through 13.1 innings over four appearances haven't inspired much confidence in his major-league readiness. If he gets another start, it's projected to be another challenging matchup this weekend in Milwaukee.