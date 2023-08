Winn (elbow) was reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list Saturday and gave up five earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings in his return to action against Tacoma.

Winn was sidelined for just a month due to right elbow soreness. The right-hander made five appearances (two starts) with the Giants earlier in 2023 but will likely need to enjoy a sustained run of success at Sacramento before garnering another look with the big club.