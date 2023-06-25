Winn allowed three runs on five hits and struck out three over three-plus innings versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Winn left his bulk-relief assignment with a lead, but Sean Manaea couldn't maintain the lead in the fifth inning. This was the shortest of Winn's three appearances this season, and also the first in which he's given up multiple runs. He's pitched to a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 12 innings while serving as a multi-inning reliever. The 25-year-old right-hander continues to be one of a handful of options to pitch behind openers as the Giants utilize bullpen days, though he could also end up back at Triple-A Sacramento once Ross Stripling (back) returns from the injured list.