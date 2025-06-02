Triple-A Sacramento placed Winn on its 7-day injured list April 22 due to an unspecified injury.

Winn didn't pitch after late June in 2024 after undergoing an ulnar nerve transposition procedure on his right elbow, but he was given a clean bill of health heading into spring training. After falling short in his bid for a spot in the Giants' Opening Day rotation, Winn was optioned to Sacramento, with whom he posted a 5.91 ERA over three starts before being shut down. He's now missed nearly six weeks with the injury and has yet to begin a rehab assignment.