Single-A San Jose reinstated Simon (undisclosed) from its 60-day injured list July 6 and assigned him to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Simon had already been on a rehab assignment in the ACL for a month before the Giants opted to keep him in rookie ball after his 30-day rehab window drew to a close. The right-hander has struggled mightily thus far in his nine outings in the ACL, logging a 12.96 ERA and 2.84 WHIP across 8.1 innings while issuing 16 walks and striking out 12.