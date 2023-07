Jackson (back) was activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Recovered from the lower-back strain that sent him to the injured list June 25, the 31-year-old right-hander will be available out of the Giants' bullpen Saturday in Washington. When healthy this season, Jackson has registered a sharp 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 8.1 major-league innings.