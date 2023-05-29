Jackson (elbow) could be activated from the 60-day injured list this week, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Jackson holds a 6.75 ERA and 8:4 K:BB over 5.1 innings on his rehab assignment as he nears the end of his long road back from Tommy John surgery. The reliever has pitched three of the last five days and says he feels good, but he'd like to refine his control a bit so it sounds like he could make at least one more rehab appearance. Jackson hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021.