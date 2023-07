Jackson (back) is likely to be activated from the injured list this weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jackson has joined up with the Giants in Washington following a two-appearance rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League, where he tallied five strikeouts across a pair of scoreless innings. He's been on the shelf since June 25 with a lower-back strain after also missing much of the first half of the season while completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery.