Jackson (elbow) will pitch again Saturday in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento.
Jackson has made two relief appearances thus far in his rehab assignment while not allowing a run with two strikeouts over two innings. The right-hander is making steady progress after missing all of 2022 while recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. The Giants will likely want to see Jackson work in back-to-back games before he returns, but he could be a late-inning option for the club before the month of May ends.