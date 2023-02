Jackson (elbow) threw his third bullpen session of the spring Wednesday, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jackson is almost 11 months removed from Tommy John surgery and seems to be trending very well in his recovery. As long as there are no setbacks along the way, the 31-year-old right-hander should be an option for the Giants' bullpen around late May or early June. He inked a two-year, $11.5 million free-agent deal with San Francisco in January.