The Giants optioned Williams to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Before reporting to Sacramento, Williams will be eligible to play for the Giants in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets after San Francisco designated him as its 29th man, according to Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News.

The Giants will swap Williams, a righty-hitting utility man, off the 28-man active roster for a lefty-hitting one in Jason Vosler, who should give manager Gabe Kapler some more options off the bench late in games while lefty hitters LaMonte Wade (knee) and Tommy La Stella (Achilles) reside on the injured list. Williams had seen limited use in the Giants' first nine games, starting twice and logging just five plate appearances in total. He should get the chance to play on an everyday basis when he heads to Sacramento after Tuesday's doubleheader.