Williams was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Williams was sent to the minors last week, but he'll rejoin the Giants to provide depth after Mike Yastrzemski (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday. Williams has appeared in five major-league games this year and has gone 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a strikeout.
