Williams went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in a 2-1 win Wednesday over San Diego.

Making his second start of the season, Williams drove in two runs on a two-out double in the second inning. The 25-year-old batted eighth and played third base. The versatile utility man appeared at every position other than pitcher and catcher last season as a member of the Phillies but has only appeared at third base thus far in 2022. Both his starts have come against left-handed starting pitchers.