Mathias was traded from the Mariners to the Giants on Monday along with AJ Pollock for an undisclosed return, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Mathias was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on July 2 and AJ Pollock might be seen as a negative value contract, so there likely won't be a notable prospect headed back from San Francisco. Mathias, who turns 29 on Wednesday, is a career .249/.323/.402 hitter with six home runs and seven steals in 68 big-league games.