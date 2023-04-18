site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Matt Beaty: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Beaty was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brett Wisely is getting the call in a corresponding roster move. Beaty has gone 1-for-5 with zero walks and two strikeouts in a couple different stints with the Giants this year.
