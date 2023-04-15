site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-matt-beaty-recalled-from-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Matt Beaty: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Beaty was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beaty will provide some position player depth for the Giants after they lost Joc Pederson to right wrist inflammation. There's no apparent fantasy upside here.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read