Beatty was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Beaty is removed from the 40-man roster to create room on the 40-man roster for Luke Jackson. In 103 at-bats with Triple-A Sacramento, Beaty has hit .272 with four homers and an .853 OPS. If he goes unclaimed, Beaty will like remain in Triple-A as a depth piece.