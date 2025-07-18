The Giants selected Gage's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday

Gage will take Scott Alexander's spot on the 40 and 26-man rosters ahead of the series opener against Toronto on Friday. The 32-year-old latched on with the Giants on July 3 after starting the 2025 season with Detroit. He hasn't allowed a run in 5.1 innings with Sacramento this season and tallied a 1.67 ERA in 32.1 innings with the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.