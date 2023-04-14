Conforto (calf) is out of the lineup Friday against the Tigers.

Conforto made an early exit from Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers with left calf tightness and is considered day-to-day leading into the Giants' weekend series at Detroit. Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Heliot Ramos are starting across the outfield Friday. Darin Ruf is the designated hitter.