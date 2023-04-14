Conforto (calf) is out of the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Conforto made an early exit from Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers with left calf tightness and is considered day-to-day leading into the Giants' weekend series at Detroit. Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Heliot Ramos are starting across the outfield Friday. Darin Ruf is the designated hitter.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Battling left calf tightness•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Removed from game early•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Homers, swipes bag•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: On base five times Thursday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Hits first homer with new club•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Starting in RF, batting second•